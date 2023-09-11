RNLI volunteers in Tenby have been recognised for their long service by the charity’s chief executive.
Mark Dowie was welcomed to Tenby as part of his farewell tour of UK lifeboat stations. He toured the station and met the team before making several presentations.
Norah Squibbs received thanks for a massive 50 years as a volunteer at the station.
Doreen Mortimer, volunteer manager of the station’s shop, was thanked for nearly 30 years of service, during which time she managed to make it the number one RNLI shop in Wales.
Wyn Griffiths was recognised for his 29 years’ service as launch authority, while David Rees was congratulated on 20 years as lifeboat visits officer.
Receiving thanks, but unable to be present, were Christine Moore, shop volunteer and fundraiser and Graham Waring.
Graham has served the station for 40 years as a crew member, second coxswain, coxswain and most recently as a launch authority.
Volunteers are currently sought for the Tenby RNLI station shop - to find out more, message Tenby LIfeboats RNLI Facebook page.
