All roads leading to Cardigan pulsated on Saturday when over 50 vintage and mdoern tractors took part in the ‘Shindig’ truck and tractor show held at The Shed in Mwnt.

The magnificent vehicles filed into town from farm tracks and lanes all around south Ceredigion and north Pembrokeshire to raise funds for Cardigan Cancer Care and the Paul Sartori Foundation.

All photographs are by Stuart Ladd.

One of the tractor exhibitors at the show (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Tractors new and old took part in the event (Image: Stuart Ladd)
This young visitor to the show gets a close up look at some for the vintage tractors (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Tractors took to the roads around Cardigan on Saturday to raise money for charity (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Trying out one of the vintage tractors at the show (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Vintage tractors lead the run on Saturday (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Steve Gittins with one of his trucks at the show (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The event raised money for Cardigan Cancer Care and the Paul Sartori Foundation (Image: Stuart Ladd)

A large convoy of tractors took to the roads around Cardigan (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Catching up with friends at the show (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Having a fab time at the show (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Over 50 vehicles joined the shindig (Image: Stuart Ladd)

 