The Under 9s, having graduated from tag, did themselves proud in their first foray into contact in a round robin with Pembroke Dock and Neyland.

They worked tightly as a team in defence, shutting down some strong runners to minimise tries against them, and mounting some really strong attacks themselves to come away with two wins.

Narberth under 10s made a trip to Pembroke Dock for fantastic game, in which the young Otters managed to sneak a win in a pulsating game by six tries to five.

Narberth RFC Under 10s. (Image: Narberth RFC)

Both teams played some excellent rugby, which was testament to the two sides as they were transitioning to their new age level laws.

Encouraged throughout by the outstanding refereeing, Narberth managed to demonstrate their developing attacking and defensive skills.

A club spokesman said: “Every member of the squad excelled. However, special mention must be made for our two debutants, Fin and Cyrus, with both making notable tackles and running effectively with ball in hand. Tries were scored by James B (two), Archie H (two), Oscar B and - to the delight of all the spectators - Eifion J with his first for the club.”