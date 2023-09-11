In the third minute of the game after the first lineout, a backs move straight from the training ground saw wing Josh Evans dive over in the corner for the first try.

Shortly afterwards, centre Aled Rees powered over to score near the posts which fly half Ashley Sutton converted (0-12).

Another set piece move by the Narberth backs created an overlap for Evans to score his second try converted by Sutton (0-19).

Immediately from the restart, another flowing movement saw Rees crash over for his second try converted by Sutton (0-26).

Tata eventually got on the score sheet when the Otters conceded a penalty close to their line and the Tata scrum half took a quick tap and dived over wide out (5-26).

The game was being played at a fast pace and both teams attempted to keep the ball in hand.

From a counter-attack, wing Evans spotted a gap and raced over under the posts for his third try (5-33).

Almost immediately from the kick-off, Lewys Gibby, playing at full back, scorched through the Tata defence and set up a fourth try for Evans (5-38).

The ball was moved to centre Ilan Phillips who stepped inside his opposite number to score a further try, converted by Sutton (5-45). This brought up the half time score with the Otters knowing the match was won with a bonus point already in the bag.

Tom Clarke on the charge. (Image: Elwyn Davies)

After the break, an attack from deep inside their own half saw Sutton scramble over in the corner after some great support play (5-50). More and more gaps were now appearing in the stretched Tata defence and captain Tom Powell was able to run in for another try (5-55).

Wing Dean James then ran down the touchline, beating several defenders to score in the corner (5-60) and with the last move of the game, Lewys Gibby ran in for the Otters eleventh try converted by Sutton to leave the final score 5-67.

Whilst the Otters have started this season in very good form, next week they travel to Bonymaen which will be a very tough assignment as the Swansea side rarely lose a match at their home ground.