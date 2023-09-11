Following a 12-week public consultation period, ORS has confirmed that there remain ‘widespread concerns’ about plans to relocate the new hospital on proposed sites in Whitland and St Clears.

The consultation concludes that hardest hit will be people living in west Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and east Carmarthenshire.

One of the proposed Whitland sites (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

“Widespread concerns remain primarily in relation to geography and access,” states the report.

“Specific worries relate to accessibility to the proposed sites due to the area’s poor road infrastructure, poor public transport links, and traffic congestion, especially in the summer months.

"Related to this, there were real concerns over whether Welsh Government would invest in road network improvements given its moratorium on road building.”

Concern has also been raised over ambulance response times and the possibility of ambulances having to be called out more often because of people’s inability to transport themselves to A&E.

“This will naturally place extra burden on an already-stretched service,” states the ORS report.

Attracting staff, particularly specialist medics, to a relatively rural and geographically remote site could also have a knock-on effect to staff recruitment, while existing staff might leave their current roles rather than relocate to the new hospital owing to longer commutes.

“The ability of Whitland or St Clears to sustain the infrastructure requirements needed for a new hospital was questioned,” states the report.

“The provision of affordable housing (or key worker housing) was cited as the biggest need, as well as larger schools, improved public transport, and better roads. As previously noted, some consultees worried that this would damage the character of whichever of the towns is chosen.

“Many consultees across all consultation methods remain opposed to the principle of a new hospital for the south of the Hywel Dda area, instead supporting the refurbishment of the existing Glangwili and Withybush sites.”

The consultees, however, recognise that upgrading these hospitals to a modern, fit-for-purpose establishment ‘of sufficient size would not be possible’.

“Pembrokeshire residents felt particularly strongly that none of the proposed sites would be easily accessible,” states the report, “and there was also strong concern from some in east Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

“In light of this, many consultees objected to all three sites.”

The way in which Hywel Dda has conducted the consultation process has also been criticised, particularly with respect to decisions having already been made, the public not feeling listened to and the lack of advertising and promotion of the Health Board’s public drop-in sessions.

Last year, the health board submitted ambitious plans to the Welsh Government, which if successful, could result in around £1.3billion investment into health and care in mid and west Wales.

The ORS’s comprehensive report on the consultation findings is now available for review on the health board’s website.

Its findings, together with the output of the conscientious consideration process, and the technical and commercial reports, will be considered at an extraordinary meeting of the Board this Thursday, (September 14) at 10:30am.

The extraordinary meeting of the board is available for public viewing.