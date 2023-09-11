Consumer watchdog Which? released its list of the UK’s best towns and villages based on reader's ratings of inland locations they had visited.

The Pembrokeshire towns of Narberth (58) and Pembroke (90) featured on the list which was topped by Wells in Somerset.

Each place in the UK was rated based on food/drink, scenery, attractions, attractiveness, shopping and peace and quiet.

The best towns and villages in the UK

The best towns and villages in the UK according to Which? ratings were:

​Wells Avebury Corfe Castle Port Sunlight Grasmere Lavenham Llangollen Ludlow Stamford Cartmel Church Stretton Crickhowell Ironbridge Melrose Arundel Grassington Inveraray Keswick Lower and Upper Slaughter Pitlochry Alnwick Beddgelert Great Malvern Hutton Le Hole Betws-y-Coed Bury St Edmunds Castleton Dunkeld Llanberis Moffat Richmond Salisbury Skipton Tavistock Abergavenny Dedham Hawes Lewes Painswick Pittenweem Windsor Woodbridge Ely Hay on Wye Stratford upon Avon Woodstock Ambleside Bakewell Barnard Castle Beaulieu Bradford-on-Avon Hexham Long Melford Brecon Broadway Henley-on-Thames Kelso Narberth Saltaire Sherborne Totnes Aberfeldy Braemar Burford Buxton Grantown-on-Spey Knaresborough Marlborough Shaftesbury Stow-on-the-Wold Hawkshead Machynlleth Monmouth Truro Bourton-on-the-Water Hebden Bridge Jedburgh Pickering Tewkesbury Thirsk Dorchester Windermere Castle Douglas Tetbury Callander Tunbridge Wells Burnham Market Matlock Bath Fort William Pembroke Ross-on-Wye Blaenau Ffestiniog Bodmin Gretna

The Pembrokeshire towns among the best in the UK

Narberth

Narberth was the highest-rated town in Pembrokeshire on the Which? list.

It was named the 58th best town/village in the UK with a destination rating of 71% (compared to Wells' 83%).

Food and Drink: -

Tourist attractions: -

Scenery: 4/5

Attractiveness: 3/5

Shopping: -

Peace and Quiet: 5/5

Pembroke (90)

Pembroke was among the best towns/villages in the UK with a destination rating of 59%.

Food and Drink: -

Tourist attractions: 4/5

Scenery: 4/5

Attractiveness: 2/5

Shopping: 2/5

Peace and Quiet: 3/5

More information on the best towns and villages in the UK can be found on the Which? website.