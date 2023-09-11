Two Pembrokeshire towns have been rated among the best in the UK by visitors.
Consumer watchdog Which? released its list of the UK’s best towns and villages based on reader's ratings of inland locations they had visited.
The Pembrokeshire towns of Narberth (58) and Pembroke (90) featured on the list which was topped by Wells in Somerset.
Each place in the UK was rated based on food/drink, scenery, attractions, attractiveness, shopping and peace and quiet.
The best towns and villages in the UK
The best towns and villages in the UK according to Which? ratings were:
- Wells
- Avebury
- Corfe Castle
- Port Sunlight
- Grasmere
- Lavenham
- Llangollen
- Ludlow
- Stamford
- Cartmel
- Church Stretton
- Crickhowell
- Ironbridge
- Melrose
- Arundel
- Grassington
- Inveraray
- Keswick
- Lower and Upper Slaughter
- Pitlochry
- Alnwick
- Beddgelert
- Great Malvern
- Hutton Le Hole
- Betws-y-Coed
- Bury St Edmunds
- Castleton
- Dunkeld
- Llanberis
- Moffat
- Richmond
- Salisbury
- Skipton
- Tavistock
- Abergavenny
- Dedham
- Hawes
- Lewes
- Painswick
- Pittenweem
- Windsor
- Woodbridge
- Ely
- Hay on Wye
- Stratford upon Avon
- Woodstock
- Ambleside
- Bakewell
- Barnard Castle
- Beaulieu
- Bradford-on-Avon
- Hexham
- Long Melford
- Brecon
- Broadway
- Henley-on-Thames
- Kelso
- Narberth
- Saltaire
- Sherborne
- Totnes
- Aberfeldy
- Braemar
- Burford
- Buxton
- Grantown-on-Spey
- Knaresborough
- Marlborough
- Shaftesbury
- Stow-on-the-Wold
- Hawkshead
- Machynlleth
- Monmouth
- Truro
- Bourton-on-the-Water
- Hebden Bridge
- Jedburgh
- Pickering
- Tewkesbury
- Thirsk
- Dorchester
- Windermere
- Castle Douglas
- Tetbury
- Callander
- Tunbridge Wells
- Burnham Market
- Matlock Bath
- Fort William
- Pembroke
- Ross-on-Wye
- Blaenau Ffestiniog
- Bodmin
- Gretna
The Pembrokeshire towns among the best in the UK
Narberth
Narberth was the highest-rated town in Pembrokeshire on the Which? list.
It was named the 58th best town/village in the UK with a destination rating of 71% (compared to Wells' 83%).
Food and Drink: -
Tourist attractions: -
Scenery: 4/5
Attractiveness: 3/5
Shopping: -
Peace and Quiet: 5/5
Pembroke (90)
Pembroke was among the best towns/villages in the UK with a destination rating of 59%.
Food and Drink: -
Tourist attractions: 4/5
Scenery: 4/5
Attractiveness: 2/5
Shopping: 2/5
Peace and Quiet: 3/5
More information on the best towns and villages in the UK can be found on the Which? website.
