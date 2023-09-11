A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said that it is thought he had ‘fallen from height’.

The incident took place on Captains Walk, off St Bride’s Hill in the village.

The man was flown to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by a coastguard rescue helicopter.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said that they were called to ‘a medical emergcency at Captains Walk at around 2.40am.

They continued: "We sent two emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one community first responder, and our crews were supported at the scene by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer service who were on board the search and rescue helicopter.

"One patient was flow to University Hospital of Wales.”

The police spokesperson added today, Monday September 11: “We can confirm we were called to a property in Saundersfoot shortly before 3am on Sunday (September 10).

"A man is believed to have fallen from height and sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted to hospital, where he remains."