“In fact, I was so naughty that I ended up being sent to PRP Training in Pembroke Dock once a week, along with all the other naughty children from Milford Hven School so that the teachers could get a break from us,” he laughs.

But as luck would have it, the teacher’s decision opened Ryan’s eyes to a career which has now landed him a position amongst the most recognised hairdressers in the whole of the UK.

Last week Ryan was chosen as a finalist in no fewer than two categories in the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards which take place in Birmingham next June.

“The very first day that I started studying hairdressing at the PRP I knew straight away that this was the career for me,” he continues.

“I loved it.

"The other options were childcare - but I don’t’ like children so that was no good - and cookery. And I wasn’t too fussed about that one either.”

Ryan completed Level 1 Hairdressing while he was still a pupil at Milford Haven School and then, following his GCSEs, went to Pembrokeshire College where he spent one year prreparing for a full-time apprenticeship. He is now a highly rated colouist at the New Wave Hair Salon in Prendergast.

“I’m a creative person, and this is what I love doing more than anything,” he continues.

“Being a colour specialist gives you more options to explore that creativity, and the people of Pembrokeshire are definitely more open to ideas.

“When I first started out ten years ago, people would come in for a full head of highlights, then I’d dry it all off and out the door they'd go.

"But today it’s all about balayage, toners and olaplex, and every single person who comes through the door wants something different. And I love it.”

Ryan, who is now attracting customers from far a wide, including Cardiff, has already reached the finals of the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards.

“But the Welsh awards are totally different as they’re driven by customer votes while the UK Awards are assessed by the judges,” he said. “And a lot of that judging takes place on social media where the hairdressing standards are exceptionally high. So to get to this standard is incredible and also a huge honour.”

Ryan has been selected for the Best Colour Award and the Best for Blondes Award. The winners will be announced on June 1, 2024.