Guy Bedford appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with a series of offences between October 2022 and January this year – all while subject to a suspended sentence.

Prosecutor Thomas Scapens told the court that police stopped the driver of a white Audi A3 on the A483 near Crossgates on the evening of October 25. As the officer got out of the car, the driver sped off.

Bedford attempted to evade the police, driving at speeds of 80 to 90mph, and driving over solid white road markings “on several occasions”.

He drove through Fron – a 50mph limit – at around 70 to 80mph, before police deployed a stinger which punctured three of his tyres.

Bedford continued the pursuit, reaching speeds of over 100mph on just one inflated tyre.

Mr Scapens said Bedford lost control approaching a roundabout, which he drove over – through the signage – and beached his car in a wasteland.

Guy Bedford's Audi crashed in to wasteland after going over a roundabout near Crossgates. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

He was not in the car when officers approached it, but another man was sat in the passenger seat.

Bedford was later found in a nearby wood, having been heard calling for help after being stuck at the bottom of a ravine.

When he was arrested, Bedford said: “I didn’t stop because I didn’t have a driving licence”, and admitted to driving at more than 100mph.

The damage caused to the roundabout. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Just months later, police were called on an unrelated matter in Haverfordwest on January 7, which led them to searching Bedford’s address on North Court.

Inside, officers found “small snap bags containing white powder” – which turned out to be cocaine, Mr Scapens said. They also found cannabis at the address.

He admitted that the drugs were for his personal use, and said that a digital weighing scales at the property was so “he didn’t get ripped off” when buying drugs.

Emergency services attending the crash on October 25. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Three weeks later, on January 30, police carried out a “targeted stop” on an Audi TT that had travelled from Pembrokeshire to Swansea and Neath before returning to Pembrokeshire.

Bedford was the passenger, and he and the driver – believed to be his partner – were initially searched before being taken separately to Carmarthen police station.

On the way, Bedford admitted he had hidden drugs in his underwear. When officers pulled over and charged him with possession of cocaine, he said: “No, it’s possession with intent to supply”. He was charged with that instead.

Bedford tried to reach into his trousers to produce the drugs, telling officers he was concerned he would be late for his unborn baby’s baby shower.

He had 57 grams of cocaine, worth around £5,700, stashed in his underwear, Mr Scapens said.

Bedford, 26, has 22 previous convictions for 43 offences, including 12 for drug-related offences.

Last August, he was sentenced to eight months, suspended for 18 months, for supplying cannabis. These latest offences breached that order.

Mr Roberts, in mitigation, said Bedford had been a drug user since the age of 16, and his offending was “not through greed or for financial gain”, but was “his own poor decision making to get out of [drug] debt”.

“He’s still a relatively young man with the capacity for change to become a productive member of society,” he said.

Mr Roberts said Bedford had taken a number of courses in prison – including in substance awareness and cannabis use – and had been helping other inmates with their reading and writing and with their drug addictions.

Bedford admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, failing to stop, possession of the cannabis and cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and breaching a suspended sentence order.

Judge Paul Thomas jailed Bedford for a total of four and a half years, and banned him from driving for two years following his release from prison. He will also have to take an extended driving test.