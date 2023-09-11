The former Gelliswick Bay caravan park has lain dormant for many years but now locals are eager to see it re-instated as an important asset in the Hubberston and Hakin communities.

Gelliswick Bay Development Society hopes to develop the former Gelliswick caravan park to a quality holiday park comprising log cabins, shepherd huts, glamping and camping facilities and a site for touring caravans.

The phased project will extend to the introduction of woodland walks, sports areas, coffee shop facilities, and workshops, as well as a resource centre for local organisations, associations, and schools.

There will also be a dedicated green space for the communities’ wellbeing, with eco-therapy courses and opportunities for rural crafts.

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, at their September meeting, were asked to approve a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) disposal for the land at Gelliswick Bay.

A report for members stated: “The land at Gelliswick Bay was identified as a potential CAT and Expressions of Interest (EOI) were invited. Two detailed EOIs were submitted and, following review by Cabinet at their meeting of November 7, 2022, it was agreed to invite Gelliswick Bay Development Society to proceed to the next stage of the process.

“Cabinet was updated on July 3 that due diligence checks were ongoing to establish that any permitted levels of subsidy control would not breached. Some questions had also arisen as to whether or not the proposal fitted the criteria of a CAT, and that further information was required.

"Relevant checks have now been concluded and a recommendation can now be made for the consideration by Cabinet.”

Moving approval, Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change Cllr Paul Miller said: “We considered this at Cabinet previously, I’ve always been a supporter of this proposal, both in what they are doing and in principle.

“I think this is a great opportunity for Hubberston and Hakin to create something that is sustainable for their communities.”

Member unanimously agreed that authority be delegated to the assistant chief executive to conclude on a long-lease, “with appropriate and suitable measures in place for the protection of the asset, the council’s interest and the delivery of the business plan”.