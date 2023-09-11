Milford Haven Comprehensive School’s pupils who took art as a GCSE will have their work displayed at the Torch Theatre’s Joanna Field Gallery during September.

It is the fifth time that the school and its students – aged 15 and 16 – have had their work displayed at the gallery and their ninth exhibition in total, as prior to the Torch, the exhibition was held at Milford Haven Town Hall.

In total, work from 43 students will be on display.

One of the pieces of art that will be on display. (Image: Torch Theatre)

Katie George, art technician at Milford Haven Comprehensive School, said: “The exhibition is a celebration of art work created by the pupils in their final year and a chance for the local community to be able to see what they have achieved.

“This will be the ninth exhibition the school has arranged. We started off in Milford Town Hall and then were very excited to be able to show our annual art event in the Torch. This will be the fifth year showing in the Torch, which has been really fantastic as it gives us a chance to show the work of the pupils in a professional setting, and also in a central place that is easy to access and pleasant to visit.”

The students – under the watchful eye of art teacher Chris Green – spent a great deal of time and effort on their pieces and were encouraged to use as many materials as possible including watercolours, acrylics, printing, sculpture, collage and clay work.

Ms George continued: “The pupils work on their individual investigations. They pick a theme of their choice and then work through with artist research that connects to their theme. They then follow with lots of experimentation using different media and materials also painting, drawing and sketching.

“They then have their two-day exam, which they have spent time planning for using all the skills and materials they have now become familiar with to produce a final piece that will be shown in the exhibition.

One of the pieces on display (Image: Torch Theatre)

“It’s always exciting to tell the pupils that their final pieces will be on show in an exhibition in the Torch and generally they are excited for that to happen.

“They are so busy trying out new materials and ideas during their lessons, that they don’t really think about the exhibition itself until they are invited to see their work at the Torch.

“When they come with their parents or friends, it’s usually a real ‘feel good factor’ of achievement, which is always great to see. The whole ambiance and setting created at the Torch is perfect!”

The exhibition will be able to view during the Torch Theatre’s opening hours between Friday, September 15 and Thursday, September 28.