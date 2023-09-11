The September meeting of the planning committee considered an application by Mr and Mrs MM and SL Carter for a two-storey side extension and replacement single storey extension to the rear of Tegfan, Trefgarn Owen, north Pembrokeshire.

Local community council Brawdy supported the application - by Cllr Mark Carter - and the plans were recommended for conditional approval when they came before the committee meeting.

A report for members stated: “The proposal would see a two-storey extension added to the side (west) elevation of the dwelling. The proposed extension would comprise of additional living space in the form of a utility room on the ground floor and two bedrooms and cupboard on the first floor.”

It added: “It is proposed to demolish the existing single storey rear extension and construct a new single storey flat roof extension. The proposed extension would comprise of additional living space in the form of a kitchen.”

It finished: “The proposed development is compatible with the character of the property and the locality and will have an acceptable impact on amenity in accordance with the requirements of [Local Development Plan policies]”.

The application, moved by Councillor Brian Hall, and seconded by Councillor Jamie Adams, was unanimously approved.