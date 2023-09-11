An application by a member of the Pembrokeshire’s planning committee for an extension to his home was unanimously backed by fellow members.
The September meeting of the planning committee considered an application by Mr and Mrs MM and SL Carter for a two-storey side extension and replacement single storey extension to the rear of Tegfan, Trefgarn Owen, north Pembrokeshire.
Local community council Brawdy supported the application - by Cllr Mark Carter - and the plans were recommended for conditional approval when they came before the committee meeting.
A report for members stated: “The proposal would see a two-storey extension added to the side (west) elevation of the dwelling. The proposed extension would comprise of additional living space in the form of a utility room on the ground floor and two bedrooms and cupboard on the first floor.”
It added: “It is proposed to demolish the existing single storey rear extension and construct a new single storey flat roof extension. The proposed extension would comprise of additional living space in the form of a kitchen.”
It finished: “The proposed development is compatible with the character of the property and the locality and will have an acceptable impact on amenity in accordance with the requirements of [Local Development Plan policies]”.
The application, moved by Councillor Brian Hall, and seconded by Councillor Jamie Adams, was unanimously approved.
