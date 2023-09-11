Maenclochog Hardware had applied for the erection of a hardware/farm supply building with an associated yard at The Old Coalyard, Station Terrace, Maenclochog.

Members of the September meeting of the council’s planning committee were told the long-established Maenclochog Hardware had recently changed hands, with a need for new premises.

It was recommended the application – before the committee as it had been submitted by close family of a councillor - be conditionally approved under delegated powers, local community council Maenclochog raising no objections.

A report for members said: “The proposal is a full application which seeks permission for the construction of a commercial building and yard to accommodate a farm supplies and hardware business.”

It added: “The supporting statement advises that Maenclochog Hardware is a long-established business which has recently changed hands, hence the need for new premises.”

It finished: “The proposed development is an appropriately scaled commercial/retail building in a sustainable location within the settlement boundary of a service village. The proposed development would have an acceptable visual impact and an acceptable impact on the character and appearance of the area. There would be no significant adverse impact on amenity or highway safety.”

Moving approval, Councillor Brian Hall – who was seconded by Councillor Mark Carter – said he had “no qualms whatsoever in moving approval,” with Cllr Carter saying: “It’s great that this can continue in the countryside.”

Cllr Jamie Adams was also fully supportive: “It’s a good opportunity to ensure that local business survives in that rural area; it’s a huge area with a big hinterland, Maenclochog Hardware has supported that area for a long time.”

Members unanimously supported the application.