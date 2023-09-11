Emergency services - including police, coastguards and the coastguard rescue helicopter - received reports of a missing person in the Saundersfoot area late yesterday evening, Sunday September 10.

According to posts on social media, the helicopter could be heard and seen hovering over the coastline and woodland in the vicinity of the Glen Beach, Swallowtree and Broadfield well into the early hours.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson told the Western Telegraph: "Emergency services were tasked to reports of a missing person in the Saundersfoot area, late on Sunday (September 10) night.

"At around 4am today (Monday) the body of a 43-year-old man was discovered by Coastguard search teams.

"His next of kin have been informed."

This was Saundersfoot's second emergency alert in 24 hours.

In the early hours of Sunday September 10, a man was airlifted to hospital in Cardiff, reportedly with serious injuries, following what is thouight to be a fall from a height at Captain's Walk, off St Bride's Hill.