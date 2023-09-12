“This has been an incredibly difficult transition for him,” solicitor Sian Tucker told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“When he turned 18 he was moved out of accommodation for children and was made homeless for several months. Here we have a young man who wasn’t living at home and who wasn’t having the support.”

On March 12 Ewan Morris was seen kicking out at a white Peugeot car that had been parked on the High Street ,Haverfordwest.

As a result of the kick, a wing mirror was broken at a cost of £287.80 to the owner.

When PC Fraser approached Morris, the defendant was seen spitting at him on several occasions.

Morris, 18, of Fir Tree Close, Merlins Bridge, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the car and of common assault of an emergency worker.

“My client was under the influence of alcohol when this happened and when he was arrested, he spat at the officer’s boot,” continued his solicitor, Sian Tucker.

“But he has clearly improved his way of thinking over the last few months and is now hoping to start employment.”

After considering the facts, magistrates fined Morris £180.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the police officer and £287.80 compensation to the owner of the damaged car. He must also pay £85 costs and a £72 surcharge to the court.

