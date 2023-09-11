Many 30mph speed limits will be reduced to 20mph, in accordance with new legislation.

Welsh Government says the 20mph default speed limit is expected to result in 40 per cent fewer road collisions, save six to 10 lives every year and avoid 1,200- 2,000 people being injured.

Pick up a copy of this week's Western Telegraph for a full list of the 20mph road changes in Pembrokeshire.

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said Pembrokeshire is working hard to comply with the legislation.

“Preparations are being made to install new 20mph signs in many locations across the county,” he said.

“The new signs will replace most - although not all - of the current 30mph speed limit signs.

“However, a small number of 30mph zones have been classified as ‘exceptions’ and these will not change.

“If you’re a motorist, please be vigilant and look out for the changes from Sunday September 17 when the legislation comes into effect.

Cllr Sinnett added: “All the work associated with these changes is being funded by Welsh Government.”

Back in July, members of the council’s Cabinet backed the small number of exemptions to the soon-to-be-introduced 20 limits.