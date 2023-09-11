Officers saw the car, which was being driven by Natasha Murphy, stalling at the lights at Ferrylane on August 20.

A roadside breath test was carried out which proved positive and further intoximeter tests at the police custody suite confirmed that Murphy had 49 mcg of alcohol in her breath. The specified legal limit is 35.

Murphy, 35, of Vetch Close, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

She was legally represented in court by Mr David James.

“She stalled at the traffic lights but this had no effect on other motorists nor the pedestrians,” he said in mitigation.

“My client is devastated at what impact this is going to have on her children.”

Natash Murphy was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

