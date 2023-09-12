The famous That’ll Be The Day will be welcomed back to the Follies Theatre at Folly Farm on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28.

The show will be full of rock ‘n’ roll music from the ’50s, 60s and up to the present day - with the usual element of humorous interludes!

2023 sees the return of That'll Be The Day for the 16th year at Folly Farm and the Friday night show will be its 34th appearance at the venue.

In those 16 years, the event has raised the staggering sum of £142,700 for various charities, including Wales Air Ambulance, the Rotary Clubs of Milford Haven, Narberth and Whitland, the RNLI and the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, which is the chosen charity again this year.

Event organiser, Phil Thompson, said: “It is great to have That’ll Be The Day returning to Folly Farm for two wonderful nights of entertainment, hopefully to sell-out audiences as we did last October, whilst raising money for charity in the process.”

Folly Farm has once again supplied the venue. Gareth Morris, marketing officer, said: "Folly Farm is once again proud to support Phil Thompson and the That’ll Be The Day team as they bring their unique blend of foot-tapping music and side-splitting humour to the Follies Theatre stage, for another memorable evening of quality entertainment.”

The event is also pleased to have the Milford Haven Port Authority as community sponsors and Mojo Marketing and Pure West Radio as marketing and media sponsors.

Tickets are £25 and are available from Paul Sartori online (www.paulsartori.org) or by telephoning 01437 763223, and Rock ’n’ Rolla, Narberth, Dales Music Shop, Tenby and Paul Sartori shops in Pembroke, and Milford Haven.