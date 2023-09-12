If you're a registered commercial catcher in the UK, this is your chance to secure financial support. But the Marine Management Organisation has confirmed that funding is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

The £2 million Infrastructure Scheme forms part of a £10 million grant funding package that will be available to the catching sector. It forms part of the UK Seafood Fund.

Round three of the fleet modernisation scheme is now open for applications, with the deadline being December 13, 2024, or until all funding has been allocated.

All successful projects must be completed and funding claimed by 31 March 2025.

You can apply for funding if you have a commercial fishing vessel that:

• Is registered in the UK under Part 2 of the Merchant Shipping Act 1995;

• Is registered at a port in the UK;

• Has a valid commercial fishing licence;

• Belongs to a fleet segment which is in ‘balance’ and doesn't target stocks that are at risk of being harvested unsustainably.

The grant will help cover the modification, replacement and fitting costs of new electric and hybrid engines, to replace petrol and diesel engines of any age as well as those manufactured before January 2016.

It will also:

Cover modifications to vessels that are required to install a new engine;

Modify engines that reduce fuel use or emissions, including the introduction of hydrogen injection technology to reduce fuel use as well as allowing alternative fuels to be used in existing engines that emit fewer emissions.

Applicants must provide match funding for their project and must include evidence that you will provide match funding whenthe application is submitted.

You must apply using the UK Fisheries Support System (UKFSS).

Applicants are asked to contact a Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) marine office before submitting the appoication, to get advice about the project and possible implications for the safety and stability of your vessel and also to find out what forms you need to submit to the MCA for approval.

This may include a cost for an inspection, at £147 per hour, which you cannot claim back.