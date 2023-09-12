Having been forced to stop in 2020 because of Covid, this enormously popular event will be returning to four Tenby pubs on September 25 and 26.

Once again, the plays are the winners from an international playwriting competition which this year saw well over 400 entries from the UK, the US, Canada, Australian and New Zealand. The ten winners include two from New Zealand, one from Canada, one from the US, one from Jersey and the remainder from the UK.

Thought-provoking, funny or downright hilarious, the plays are all worth watching. And you can catch a selection of them, in selected Tenby pubs for free.

The plays begin on Monday, September 25 at 8.00 pm in The Crown, Lower Frog Street, and then at 9pm in The Hope & Anchor, St Julian Street. On Tuesday, September 26, the plays start at 8pm in The Normandie, Upper Frog Street and then at 9pm in The Harbwr, St Julian Street.

After that, it’s off to Milford Haven to the Boulevard Theatre in Charles Street, where you can make an evening of it – and see all ten plays for a tenner with the bar open all evening! It starts at 7.30 on Friday September 29th and you can book on line at visionartswales.com.

The following week, it’s the Pint-sized Plays Script Slam!

This is when all the winners and runners up compete for the Pint-sized ‘Pint-Pot’ trophy on Saturday September 28 at Theatr Gwaun in Fishguard, which is the show where you’ll not only see all ten plays but the overall winner of the 2023 Best Script award will be decided by the audience.

At least four of the writers will be present in the sudience, hoping to win the coveted PintPot.

Prizes are also awarded for Best Performance by Peter Richards, Artistic Director of Fluellen Theatre Company. The Pint-sized Plays 2023 Script Slam starts at 7.30pm.