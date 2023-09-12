Simon Lewis, 55, of Ffordd Y Deri in Tycroes, was driving on Old Hakin Road in Haverfordwest on February 14.

Lewis approached a cyclist, and attempted to overtake them around a blind bend.

The court heard that a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction appeared, and Lewis had to brake sharply and swerve back on to the correct side of the road. This also caused the cyclist to have to brake sharply to avoid a crash.

The incident was caught on the cyclist’s GoPro mounted camera.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that Lewis’ driving “fell below that of a careful and competent driver”.

Lewis pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He was fined £846 on September 6, and was ordered to pay a £339 surcharge and £110 in costs. Lewis also had five penalty points added to his licence.