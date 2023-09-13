Picton House, which is situated in the former coach house near St Clears, is now embarking on a major expansion project with the renovation of outbuildings and further development of the surrounding land.

The eight-bedroom hotel is owned by Gareth Peters and Holly Nelmes, who took ownership of the hotel in 2017.

It already features a restaurant that serves fresh and local food, including vegetables which are grown in Picton House's own grounds.

Transformation of the outbuildings, which include the old stable block, has already begun, and the owners are looking forward to having them ready and available to guests in time for the 2024 season.

Their plans will include the addition of two new two-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom apartments with hot tubs, as well as using an adjacent field to offer eco-camping.

We’re delighted to have been able to start work on our expansion plans, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests and visitors to this beautiful part of Wales once they are complete,” said owner and manager, Holly Nelmes.

"A lot of the outbuildings needed replacing, and we wanted to take advantage of the space we provided so that we could expand on our current offer. We are delighted to have done this with the support of the Development Bank of Wales."

Ashley Jones, who is the investment officer at the Development Bank of Wales, said: "It was a pleasure to work with Holly and Gareth at Picton House. The effort and hard work they've put into the business is incredible, and we're proud to have helped them get to the next stage of what they want to do with the hotel."

The Tourism Investment Fund Wales offers loans between £100k and £5million, with repayment terms of 10 to 15 years.