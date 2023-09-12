Popty Café on Fishguard Square has been a popular spot with locals and visitors. Kown for its great coffee, which you could also buy in bags to make your own at home, welcoming atmosphere and pavement tables when the sun was shining.

The café remained open during lockdown, offering a takeaway service. When the pandemic restrictions ended it welcomed back a loyal base of customers from churchgoers to bikers.

As well as a cracking cup of coffee, Popty was well-known for its delicious cakes made in-house, full English breakfasts and lovely lunches.

During the summer it opened on Friday and Saturday evenings for wat in and takeaway meals and also added an ice cream freezer to the café.

Since February Popty Café has been advertising for a full time day chef and part -time barrista.

It said this week that one of the reasons for closing was staffing problems.

“Due to ongoing staffing issues and our lease coming to an end we have made the difficult decision to close Popty Café,” said a post on the café’s social media page this Sunday.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all our customers for their continued support over the past three years.”