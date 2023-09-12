Wilko in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock are facing the axe after an attempt to rescue at least some of the country’s stores, by HMV owner Doug Putman, collapsed.

Now the GMB Union says that country’s 408 Wilko stores will vanish from the UK high street for good by the end of next month with the loss of leaving more than 12,000 jobs.

Haverfordwest County Councillor, Tom Tudor, said that the news was very sad for the county.

“As the county councillor for the Castle Ward of Haverfordwest, where Wilkinson’s is located, this is indeed very sad news for the staff, and Haverfordwest the county town of Pembrokeshire,” he said.

“I would urge the management of Wilkinson’s to engage with the local department of works and pensions to provide support and help to all the staff affected with the utmost urgency.”

Haverfordwest Mayor, Jill Owens, agreed that the news was ‘quite devastating’.

“For most town’s that have a Wilko it’s going to be quite devastating, and we are a smaller town,” she said.

“When any store closes it’s a shame for the town. There is so much online shopping that as a result the high street is suffering. It’s a sign of the times.

“For the town it’s a hard one, it’s another big building that’s empty. I feel for all the people who work there. It’s very sad, people have been there for a long time, and very hard for the people who are employed there”

She said that the town council would continue to work with Pembrokeshire County Council on the regeneration of Haverfordwest, feeding in resident’s views and supporting PCC where it could.

“It’s a prime site, a big area smack bang in the middle of town,” she said. “It’s such a shame it’s happening.

“However, I’m a business woman on a much smaller scale and I know that you can’t run a business at a loss.”

The Western Telegraph will bring you more reaction to the local Wilko closures as we have it.