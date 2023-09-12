Volunteers are now seeking staff to ensure the pub resumes its former place as a lynchpin in the Crymych community.

Tafarn Crymych Arms are now gearing up for reopening the pub which has been shut for two years. Staff members include a grants manager while will work a three-day week on a £33,000 pro rata salary and a full-time pub manager at £32,000 as well as local suppliers for the restaurant.

"It’s important that communities have a chance to own and retain local buildings and businesses to then have a chance of expanding local produce ranges and offer competitive employment opportunities for local people,” commented Cris Tomos, of the community development charity PLANED.

Other recent purchases of community pubs and shops have allowed the continued trading of some well-loved establishments as their ownership is transferred from a private to a cooperative model of operating.

“The recent purchase by the community of the Havards Ironmonger's store is a great example of ensuring that a well-used shop in Newport kept trading with the support of the community,” continued Cris Tomos.

“All the pubs and shops that have recently been bought by their community have to run as competitive profit-making businesses but with the aim of allowing the community to be involved in how the future direction of the social businesses are focussed.

“There are now many examples in West Wales of community cooperative businesses that promote their social purpose.”

Others include The Tafarn Sinc pub in Rosebush that was bought in 2017, the White Hart Pub in St Dogmaels which become a community owned pub a few years ago and more recently Tafarn y Vale in South Ceredigion. The two most recent projects are those at Cross Inn, Hayscastle and Tafarn Crymych Arms pub, both in Pembrokeshire.

“It's great to see so many community cooperative now being set up and ensuring that important community hubs such as local shops and pubs continue to play a part in community life,” concluded Cris. There is considerable support out there for community enterprises where local supporters can gain valuable information about the process of buying their assets and those interested in community ownership projects can visit the PLANED website for more details.”