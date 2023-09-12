The 56-year-old worked on the door at The Five Arches Tavern, St George’s Street, Tenby, between April 30 and June 4, 2022.

Barrister Eorann O’Connor, prosecuting on behalf of the Security Industry Authority, informed Haverfordwest magistrates that despite Dowson’s licence having expired on March 18, 2022, he continued to work as a door supervisor and was paid ‘cash in hand’ by the pub’s owner.

“The defendant was clearly engaged in manned guarding,” she said.

“He started working at the premises towards the end of November 2021, he wore black clothing with ‘Security’ written on his jacket as well as a badge.”

But the owner of the Five Arches, Mr Matthew Perkins, only became aware of Dowson’s malpractice when he was contacted by a licensing officer in June 2022.

“I received a phone call from a licensing officer who told me that [Dowson’s] licence had expired, and it was the decision of the premises that he should stop working as a door supervisor immediately,” said Mr Perkins.

Mr Perkins confirmed that at the time of the offence Dowson, of Princes Street, Pembroke, was self-employed and was paid in cash for the door supervisor duties which he carried out illegally at the Five Arches.

Dowson denied the charge of being engaged in unlicensed door supervisor work.

Probation officer Julie Norman stated that at the time of the offence, Dowson was ‘struggling with his finances’.

“His mother had passed away, he was aware that he didn’t have a licence but he needed to live,” she said.

“He now knows that being a doorman won’t be an occupation for him in the future.”

Magistrates were informed that Dowson has numerous previous convictions comprising assault causing actual bodily harm (July 1989); possessing a controlled drug (August and October, 1991); Driving whilst disqualified (June 1993); Obtaining property by deception (May 1995) and possessing a class B drug (May 2022).

He was removed from his position as Pembrokeshire County Councillor following a tribunal in August 2022, and has been barred from holding a position of public office for three years.

Paul Dowson was ordered to pay £3,201.50 for carrying out door duties without a licence, comprising a £500 fine, £2,587.50 costs to the Security Industry Association and a £114 court surcharge.

“This is a significant issue,” said presiding magistrate Iain Roberston-Steele.

“Door supervisors are there to protect the public. They have a significant duty and are regulated by statutory authority.

“You knew all that, but you knowingly went ahead and continued to work.

"This is an imprisonable offence, but we've decided against that."

Dowson was also subjected to a 12 month community order and must carry out ten rehabilitation activity requirement days.

