Quality Street is set to bring back a 'fan-favourite' sweet it discontinued around 20 years ago.
In November 2021, Quality Street asked the nation what their favourite retro sweet was, with Coffee Creme coming out as the number one pick with 39% of the vote.
Now those who have missed out on what was a staple of Quality Street tins in the 1990s will be able to have it once more in the build-up to the festive period.
Quality Street Brand Manager, Samantha Hirst said: "We’ve been keeping the exciting news of the return of the Coffee Creme tightly under wraps so it’s a huge relief to finally share it with Quality Street fans across the UK.
YOU ASKED, WE LISTENED…we’re bringing back COFFEE CREME as a limited edition for Christmas 2023! 🥳 🥳🥳— Quality Street® (@QualityStreetUK) September 11, 2023
Available in selected @JohnLewisRetail and @waitrose stores later this month.
Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks for details on how to get your hands on it 💜 pic.twitter.com/WlmTp5PhfE
"We know it was the one that fans were keen to bring back when we asked the nation back in 2021, so it’s safe to say that we’re anticipating we’ll see some smiling faces at the news!”
Where will the Coffee Creme Quality Street sweet be available?
The Coffee Creme sweet will be available exclusively to John Lewis and Waitrose in the build-up to Christmas.
Both stores will be selling the Quality Street Coffee Crème Cracker and the Quality Street Advent Calendar which will feature them.
Select John Lewis stores will also be offering pick-and-mix tins where customers can select exactly how much of different Quality Street sweets make up their tins.
The John Lewis stores offering the pick-and-mix options will be as follows:
- Oxford Street - September 27
- Cambridge - October 6
- Bluewater - October 6
- Trafford - October 9
- Edinburgh - October 10
- Newcastle - October 10
- Leeds - October 10
- Solihull - October 10
- Liverpool - October 10
- Cheadle - October 10
- Nottingham - October 10
- Peter Jones - October 11
- Westfield White City - October 12
- Brent Cross - October 12
- Milton Keynes - October 12
- Cardiff - October 13
- Cribbs Causeway - October 13
- Southampton - October 13
Lisa Cherry, Christmas Buyer at John Lewis, said: "Our customers love the pick and mix Quality Street stations at John Lewis, so we're delighted to be welcoming this back into select shops along with the exclusive Coffee Creme.
"We know everyone is going to be very excited about this iconic return and we wanted to make it as accessible as possible.
"So customers will be able to shop the Coffee Creme Cracker and an advent calendar featuring the fan favourite in both John Lewis and Waitrose. I know what I am putting on my Christmas list!"
