Filkin’s Drift will walk the entirety of the Wales Coast Path and perform in venues each night. The tour is called CERDD // ED, which incorporates music ‘Cerdd’ and to walk ‘Cerdded’ in the Welsh language.

Seth Bye and Chris Roberts are doing the tour as part of the release schedule for new EP Rembard’s Retreat. Whilst on the tour, they will collect songs, stories and tunes to incorporate into their gigs, weaving together a tapestry of shared experiences of the Welsh coast.

CERDD // ED will also highlight sustainable touring, bringing the climate emergency into focus and how the music industry needs a fresh and imaginative approach to touring, bringing communities together and bringing Wales to the fore as the country pioneering the change.

The project is supported by Help Musicians and Fusion Gig Bags and will be raising money for charity Live Music Now.

The tour began on the EP release date (September 3) in Connah’s Quay and will be stopping at a number of places in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

Tour dates for Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion:

September 29: Bookshop by the Sea, Aberystwyth.

September 30: Neuadd Llanddewi Aberarth Village Hall.

October 1: Pentre Arms, Llangrannog.

October 2: CRWST, Cardigan.

October 3: Bluestone Brewing Company, Newport.

October 4: West Wales Arts Centre, Fishguard.

October 6: Trefin Museum.

October 8: Cuffern Manor, Haverfordwest.

October 11: Llanstadwell Church.

October 12: Live to your living room, online.

October 13: Cwtch Coffi, Pembroke Dock.

October 14: Tenby Museum.

October 15: St Martin’s, Laugharne.