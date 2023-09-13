The fire broke out around 7.18am on Saturday, April 22 on Dew Street, Haverfordwest. It took place at a single-storey commercial car engineering garage.

Crews from Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Narberth, Fishguard, Tenby, Carmarthen and Ammanford were called to the scene, and Dyfed-Powys Police were in attendance.

Chris Dungey has sought permission for the demolition of fire-damaged Dunlop Motors commercial garage buildings in the town’s Dew Street, including an associated site clearance and decontamination, along with a subsequent restoration and remediation of the site.

Agent Pembroke Design Limited in its supporting statement said the damage was extensive; the intense heat of the fire broke down the buildings’ asbestos cladding, most of which has fallen to the ground.

“It is also likely that the fire has compromised the structural frames of the building, although this cannot be fully assessed at this time, due to access restrictions prior to decontamination of the site,” the statement said, adding: “Due to the extent of damage, the buildings are beyond economic repair and must be demolished. It is therefore proposed to demolish the buildings and clear the site.

“The floors of the building and the surrounding external area are contaminated, both by particles of ACMs and also petrochemicals and other hazardous substances due to the use of the building as a commercial garage and workshop (full extent of contamination to be confirmed when safe access is available to the site).

“It is proposed to remove existing concrete slabs and contaminated ground surfaces down to a suitable level and backfill with inert compacted hardcore/gravel to provide a clean and permeable surface, until any future redevelopment (subject to the necessary separate consents) is undertaken. Existing vegetation to boundary walls will be cleared to provide a neat and tidy appearance.”

The report said the historic fabric of the site was lost when the original car dealership building was constructed in the second half of 20th century; the workshop buildings to be demolished are presumed to have been constructed at a slightly later date, being added to in a piecemeal fashion over the years.

“The fire damaged buildings do not contribute positively to the Conservation Area or relate well to the surrounding historical fabric or listed buildings. Their demolition, whilst being necessary from and health & safety and public welfare perspective, will allow for a replacement to be constructed in a more sympathetic style, to better relate to the context of the Conservation Area, subject to approval of a separate, future planning application.”

The application was conditionally approved earlier this month.