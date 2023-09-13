Nominations for the 13 award categories open today (Wednesday, September 13) and close on Sunday, October 15.

The categories recognise the sporting achievements of individuals and teams and the dedication of volunteers and coaches in community sport.

And for the first time, nominations will also be invited for the Lifetime Achievement special award.

“We’re delighted to announce that for the first time, we’re asking members of the public to submit a nomination for this distinguished award,” said Cllr Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services.

Previous winners include Roland Phillips (rugby), Alice Watts (netball), Jacob Thomas (boccia) and Paula Craig (athletics).

Cllr Sinnett added that the Sport Pembrokeshire judging panel were looking forward to receiving lots of nominations across the 13 categories.

“The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate sporting success, and show your appreciation for all the hard-working people in grass-roots sport,” he said. “Please do get your nominations in as soon as possible.”

“I would also like to thank our sponsors once again this year – Valero, Pure West Radio, Folly Farm and the Western Telegraph. Without their support, this event would not be able to take place.”

The gala awards ceremony will take place at Folly Farm on Friday, November 24 2023.

How you can nominate

• To make a nomination, please click on the Sport Pembrokeshire Awards 2023 nominations form

The award categories are as follows:

• Coach of the Year

• Female Sporting Achievement

• Male Sporting Achievement

• Boys (U16) Sporting Achievement

• Girls (U16) Sporting Achievement

• Disability Sport Award

• Junior (U16) Disability Sport Award

• Unsung Hero

• Club Organiser of the Year

• Team Achievement of the Year

• Junior (U16) Team Achievement of the Year

• Young Volunteer of the Year

• Club of the Year

• Lifetime Achievement

An additional award announced on the night is the Schools Award, which recognises a local school which works extra hard to make sport and physical activity fun, inclusive, and innovative – and forges strong bonds with the local community.