Classical and opera singer Corrin Cassini is to be the guest soloist at the event in St. Mary's Church, Tenby which is being staged by Tenby Male Choir.

The chosen charity, Parkinsons UK Cymru, funds research into the most promising treatments for the conditiion and support sufferers with practical tips and guidance, volunteers to listen on the phone or in person, and opportunities to connect with other people affected.

The concert begins at 7.30pm and admission is £10, payable on the door.

Tenby Male Choir closes its very successful summer season at a celebratory gala concert with Serendipity Ladies Choir at St Mary’s Church, Tenby on September 28 at 7.30pm. Admission is £12.50.

The evening promises to be very special with guest soloists, who hopefully will include the choir's president, Wynne Evans, depending on his availability alongside his many radio and television commitments.

Tenby Male Choir’s autumn commitments include a tour to Bath, where they will sing at Bath Abbey on October14 at 1pm, followed by an evening concert at St James Church, South Wroxall with the City of Bath Male Choir at 7.30pm.

The choir will be fundraising again for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal this year with a concert to be held on November 2 at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Tenby. Admission £10.