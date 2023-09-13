Nyfain and Lowis travelled to the 'This Morning' studios in London with their mother Kelly after being asked by Action for Children to be interviewed on behalf of young carers from all around the UK

The sisters shared the famous national television sofa with top presenters Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond and shared with the nation how they juggle the demands of their busy school life with caring for their disabled father who has a rare inherited disease that has caused progressive damage to his nervous system. As a result, his physical movements have been severely affected.

Lowis (15) and her step-sister Nyfain (9), help their mother and brother Owen to provide round-the-clock care for their father.

‘It was lovely to meet Holly and Alison because they were so friendly and welcoming to us,” said Lowis.

“It was great to talk to them about the issues we face every day and they were genuinely interested in what it’s like to be a young carer.

“It’s really important to us to make people aware of young carers and the support we receive from charities like Action for Children, and to be able to tell our stories on national television on such a popular programme was brilliant.”

Nyfain echoed her bigt sister’s sentiments.

“I really enjoyed going on 'This Morning' with mum and Lowis because everyone was so nice and liked talking about what we do for Dad within the family.

“I want people in the same position as us to know they are not on their own and that there's help available, like Action for Children.’"

More than eight out of ten young carers (82 per cent) feel lonely during the summer holidays, according to research released earlier in the year by Action for Children and Carers Trust and Lisa Mansell, family support practitioner for Action for Children’s Pembrokeshire young carers, was delighted to see awareness being raised on 'This Morning'.

She said: ‘Lowis and Nyfain are fantastic young people who provide essential support for their mother and their brother Owen as they look after their father.

“It was wonderful to see such a popular TV show like 'This Morning' recognise what young carers experience day in day out and raise awareness of their amazing contribution but also their challenges that are so different to their friends and peers.

‘We are so proud to support young carers like Lowis and Nyfain, giving them a break and helping them cope with all the additional responsibilities they face. Summer can be particularly hard so we provide day trips and fun activities that give young carers a bit of time away from their caring role.’

Meanwhile Dafydd Hughes, who is the headteacher at Ysgol Caer Elen, has stressed the importance of allowing young carers such as Nyfain and Lowis to share their experiences with others.

“We have a number of pupils who are recognised as being young carers at Ysgol Caer Elen and I’m so pleased that Nyfain and her family have been able to ensure that we, and the wider public, develop a deeper understanding of what being a young carer entails,” he said.