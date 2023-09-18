Ryan Davies, National Grid Electricity Distribution West Wales Distribution Manager said: "Too often people who work in the health and care sector do not get the recognition they deserve. Their caring contribution to our communities and wider society is vital and should be cherished.

"By supporting these awards we hope to highlight how significant their role is for those being cared for, their families and the wider community."

National Grid distributes electricity to homes and businesses across West and South Wales.

Mr Davies said: "Through our network of pylons, substations and underground cables, we provide a safe, reliable and efficient power supply. We also offer extra support for vulnerable customers.

"Although we are part of a major national business, National Grid Electricity Distribution works at a community level and believe it is important to support initiatives like this.

"We provide a vital service for more than a million customers in Wales and we believe it is important to celebrate the sterling work of the local care and health sector in the communities we serve.

"These awards are a great opportunity to highlight the care, dedication and professionalism of those working in health and care settings. As well as being motivational to those working in the sector, hopefully the awards will also inspire others to consider such worthwhile careers.

Mr Davies said: "At some stage in all our lives there’ll be a need for healthcare and we all hope to receive high quality treatment and care. When this happens, it’s important that those who have delivered it get the recognition they deserve."

The headline sponsor of the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 is Werndale Hospital.

The awards and sponsors of the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 are: Outstanding Achievement Award: Werndale Hospital; Primary Care Person of the year: Direct Nursing Services; Community Based Individual of the Year: The Excellence in Quality Health and Social Care: Pembrokeshire College; Volunteer of the Year: Kindness/Care Hero Award: Primary Care Team of the Year: Mental Health Award: National Grid; Hospital Staff Member of the year: Care Home of the Year: Direct Nursing Services; GP Practice of the Year

The West Wales Health and Care Awards presentation evening is being held at The Pavilion, Haverfordwest, on Thursday, October 26, starting at 7pm.