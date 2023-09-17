The college is sponsor of the Excellence in Quality and Health Award this year.

Eva Rees, Head of Health Care and Commercial Enterprises, said: "We proudly sponsor the Excellence in Quality and Health category for its profound alignment with our values and objectives. This category highlights the very essence of our mission—to consistently deliver superior quality and promote holistic well-being.

"By supporting these awards, we reinforce our commitment to setting and maintaining high standards within the healthcare landscape. We believe that recognising and celebrating excellence in quality and health is pivotal in driving positive change and inspiring continuous improvement.

"Our sponsorship reflects our dedication to catalysing advancements that benefit both individuals and the broader community, in perfect harmony with the core ethos of these awards.

"Supporting health and care awards aligns seamlessly with our organisational values and mission. It showcases our unwavering commitment to fostering exceptional healthcare standards and recognising the tireless efforts of professionals who improve lives.

"By backing these awards, we actively contribute to the advancement of the healthcare industry, promote innovation, and inspire a culture of excellence. Our involvement demonstrates social responsibility and strengthens our reputation as a conscientious entity that prioritises the well-being of individuals and communities.

"Ultimately, supporting these awards reflects our dedication to meaningful contributions in the realm of healthcare, further solidifying our positive impact on society."

Ms Rees added: "Demonstrating support for the community is vital for us as it aligns with our core values of social responsibility and reciprocity. By actively engaging with the community, we establish a strong sense of connection and goodwill. This not only enhances the colleges reputation, but also generates a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.

"Contributing to the community fosters a symbiotic relationship, where both our business and the community thrive together. Ultimately, it creates a harmonious environment, stimulates growth, and solidifies our position as a conscientious and caring entity.

"These awards yield significant benefits for the community and healthcare professionals at large. For the community, they provide assurance of high-quality care and services, instilling trust and confidence in local healthcare providers.

"Awards recognize and incentivise excellence, driving continuous improvement in hospitals, surgeries, and clinics. They serve as a platform for sharing best practices, fostering collaboration, and raising industry standards. Healthcare professionals receive validation for their dedication, boosting morale and job satisfaction. Overall, these awards elevate healthcare quality, enhance patient outcomes, and create a motivated workforce, resulting in healthier communities and a stronger, more efficient healthcare system."

Ms Rees continued: "Health provision has profoundly impacted my life, underscoring its critical importance. Personal experiences emphasize the significance of accessible, high-quality healthcare. Recognising healthcare through awards amplifies awareness, acknowledges the tireless efforts of healthcare providers, and promotes their dedication to bettering lives.

"Highlighting excellence inspires innovation and continuous progress in medical practices. By shining a spotlight on healthcare achievements, these awards motivate professionals, enhance public trust, and ultimately contribute to healthier, more resilient communities. Such recognition encourages a collective commitment to advancing healthcare, ensuring that individuals receive the best possible care when they need it most."

The headline sponsor of the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 is Werndale Hospital.

The awards and sponsors of the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 are: Outstanding Achievement Award: Werndale Hospital; Primary Care Person of the year: Direct Nursing Services; Community Based Individual of the Year: The Excellence in Quality Health and Social Care: Pembrokeshire College; Volunteer of the Year: Kindness/Care Hero Award: Primary Care Team of the Year: Mental Health Award: National Grid; Hospital Staff Member of the year: Care Home of the Year: Direct Nursing Services; GP Practice of the Year

The West Wales Health and Care Awards presentation evening is being held at The Pavilion, Haverfordwest, on Thursday, October 26, starting at 7pm