St Oswald’s Church in Wales Voluntary Aided Primary School, in Jeffreyston, was visited by Estyn in June.

Inspectors commended the school as a ‘nurturing place for pupils, staff and visitors’, and said that its notable strengths are ‘the engagement of pupils in their learning, and their excellent behaviour’, as well as the school’s relationship with families and the community.

Pupils were described as ‘polite and well-mannered, and show respect towards other pupils, staff and visitors’.

The report highlighted that the school provides good support for pupils with additional learning needs and that clear systems are in place for children needing additional support in learning.”

Provision for the teaching of Welsh was flagged up by the inspectors as another strong feature of the school, with teachers and support staff hailed as good language role models.

“Staff develop effective working relationships with pupils, which creates a positive and supportive learning environment,”the inspectors added.

The school’s headteacher, Michael Scale, is described as ‘a strong role model who provides thoughtful and effective leadership.

“He sets clear expectations for the quality of provision and works alongside staff with dedication.

“Ably supported by the acting deputy headteacher, he has developed an engaged team of staff, who understand their roles and responsibilities and are well supported to develop their practice.”

The report added: “Governors support the school well. They have a strong sense of belonging to the community they serve and work well to support the caring ethos of the school.”

“Nearly all parents feel that the school is more than a place of learning for their children and strongly appreciate the support and guidance the school provides.

“As a result of these positive aspects, there is effective co-operation of leadership at all levels, which contributes significantly to the school’s welcoming and inclusive ethos.”

Recommendations made by Estyn were to strengthen opportunities to develop pupils’ independent learning skills including when using the outdoors and develop feedback to support pupils to make progress in learning.

Chair of governors, Kathryn Jones, said: “It’s splendid to see everyone’s hard work recognised.

“I am very proud of everyone in our school community and would like to thank our wonderful pupils and staff for their desire to make St Oswald’s the best it can be.”