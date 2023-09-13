Stile Antico will be performing at the cathedral on Friday September 22, when their programme will feature music ‘by the composer William Byrd - a contemporary of Queen Elizabeth I - in a concert to mark 400 years since his death.

The concert starts at7.30pm and tickets are available on the ‘what’s on’ page at stdavidscathedral.org.uk. Tickets will also be on sale in the Cathedral building from Tuesday next week during normal opening hours.

For those who enjoy singing the music of Byrd, the following day is your chance to sing this glorious music in St Davids Cathedral alongside professional singers!

Stile Antico are holding workshops and rehearsals ahead of a ‘come and sing’ evensong on Saturday September 23.

Participants are asked to meet at 11.45am in the cathedral, with Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. All sheet music will be provided.

To book your spot, head to the ‘what’s on’ page at stdavidscathedral.org.uk.