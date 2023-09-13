Gregory Distribution (Holdings) Ltd, trading out of North Park, North Tawton, Devon (EX20 2EB) is applying for a goods vehicle operators licence.

The licence change would allow the company to establish an operating centre keep eight goods vehicles and 12 trailers at Puffin Produce Ltd, Withybush, Haverfordwest (SA62 4BS).

Any owners or occupiers of land including buildings near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected should make representations in writing by October 4.

Representations must be sent to Traffic Commissioner, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF with their reasons. A copy must also be sent to the applicant at the address listed earlier in the article.