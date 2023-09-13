Liam Arnold was found with more than a kilogram of amphetamine and more than 100 grams of cannabis and cannabis oil when police searched his house.

However, he told officers that these was for his own personal use, although he would supply some to friends.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at Three Meadows in Haverfordwest at around 8pm on October 24, 2021, prosecutor Georgia Donohue said.

They searched Arnold’s address, and found 1,148 grams of amphetamine, 94.5 grams of cannabis and 11.7 grams of cannabis oil – as well as drug paraphernalia.

Ms Donohue said police seized two phones, but were unable to get in to them.

He was interviewed the following day and admitted that he used drugs daily, but denied he was a drug dealer.

“He said he would buy in bulk as he found it difficult to get hold of,” Ms Donohue said.

He said he made the cannabis oil himself.

Arnold admitted possession of amphetamine and cannabis oil, but denied possession with intent to supply each of those drugs, as well as cannabis.

He admitted, on the day of trial, to possession with intent to supply cannabis on the basis that he was socially supplying the drugs amongst friends and not for profit. He said he did accept money if his friends “offered to cover [his] expenses”.

“On the face of things, that was a very generous decision [to accept the basis of plea] by the prosecution,” said Judge Geraint Walters.

Arnold, 42, of Three Meadows in Haverfordwest, has 12 previous convictions for 28 offences, three of which were drug-related.

David Leathley, in mitigation, said Arnold was “physically decrepit” and suffered from a series of physical and mental conditions, as well as being “very seriously injured” in a crash. He used drugs to self-medicate, Mr Leathley said.

The defendant had “positively changed his life” since the start of proceedings, and was working on addressing his drug issues.

Judge Walters sentenced Arnold to a 12-month community order, as part of which he must complete a drug rehabilitation requirement and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.