Pembrokeshire County Council announced they will make a number of changes in the public notice section of the September 13 edition of the Western Telegraph.

The planned changes below will come into effect on September 18:

Haverfordwest:

No waiting at any time on Cartlett south side from the exit from the Station eastwards for a distance of 125 metres. This extends the current restriction by 10 metres.

A removal of the no waiting at any time restriction on Magdalene Street’s northwest side from a point 105 metres south of the junction with Pembroke Road, south to the end of the cul-de-sac, including the restriction adjacent to the war memorial.

A limited waiting time of two hours and no return within one hour between 8am and 6pm will be put in place on Magdalene Street’s south-west side, install 4 no. bays at right angles to the kerbline adjacent to the war memorial.

Limited waiting time of one hour and no return within one hour on Perrots Road southwest side from the east boundary of Number 5 east for 18 metres. This replaces the current goods loading bay.

Neyland

There will be no waiting at any time on Neyland School exit road west side from the junction with John Street north to the access lane leading to the rear of John Street, a distance of approximately 49 metres.

Pembroke

There will be no waiting at any time on Holyland Road south east side from a point 20 metres northeast of the centre line of Twopenny Hay Close southwest for 35 metres.

Twopenny Hay Close both sides from the junction with Holyland Road southeast for 16 metres.

Saundersfoot

There will be no waiting at any time on The Strand west side from a point 55 metres north of the north boundary of Smugglers Cottage north to the southern gable end of number 1 Monkstone View. This amends the current seasonal restrictions to all-year-round restrictions.

There will be a two hour limit and no return within one hour between 8am and 6pm on the disabled bay on Milford Street north side from a point 12 metres east of the centreline of Regency car park entrance, east for 12.6 metres.

The following changes are for disabled resident permit bays and will come into force on October 2:

Haverfordwest

The south side of Jenkins Close, Merlin’s Bridge from a point four metres west of the boundary of number 27/29 Jenkins Close west for 2.5 metres.

The north side of Trafalgar Road from a point 52 metres northeast of the centreline junction with Harrier Road northeast for 2.5 metres.

Milford Haven

The south side of Warwick Road from a point five metres east of Mansfield Street junction east for six metres.

Neyland

The South side of James Street from a point 113 metres west of the junction with Kensington Road west for six metres.

Pembroke Dock

The north side of Albion Square from the boundary of properties 1/2 Albion Square east for 2.5 metres.

The east side of Argyle Street from a point 71 metres south of the junction with Hawkstone Road south for six metres.

The north side of Castle Street, Pennar, from a point 26 metres west of the junction with Bentlass Terrace west for six metres.

The east side of Cumby Terrace from a point 32 metres south of the junction with Melville Street south for six metres.

St Davids

The east side of Yr Hafan from a point five metres south of the boundary of 14 Yr Hafan south for 2.5 metres.

Tenby