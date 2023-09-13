Jacqueline Hemming, 58, of Llanybri, had been charged with assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation following an incident in Carmarthen on May 3.

Both alleged offences were said to involve the same complainant.

However, at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, September 12, the prosecution confirmed they would be offering no evidence on either charge.

Judge Huw Rees formally entered not guilty verdicts to each charge, and discharged the defendant.