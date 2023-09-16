Staff and partners from the 13 offices of certified chartered accountants Ashmole & Co will be hiking along 10km of the path between Amroth and Tenby, via Saundersfoot on Saturday September 22.

Why the DPJ Foundatiion?





Jim Cornock, partner with Ashmole and Co said: “We recently launched a year of fundraising in aid of the DPJ Foundation, to help support those in the agricultural sector, and living rurally, with poor mental health.

"Our rural clients confide in us as their accountant and we are, perhaps, the first they turn to when financial or family concerns impact on their lives and mental health.

"We will use this year of working with the DPJ Foundation to learn ourselves how to recognise these mental health issue signs and in future we will be able to signpost these clients of ours to professional help and support with their mental health.”

Jim added: “They say going for a walk can help with your mental health and we’ve certainly taken that on board when choosing our main fundraising event this year with our walk along the coastal path.

"We hope our clients and friends will help us raise as much money as possible for this extremely worthy cause.”

How to donate

Donations to support Ashmole & Co’s fundraising for their walk can be made via their JustGiving page or directly to any member of staff or at any office, whose locations include Ammanford, Cardigan, Haverfordwest, Llandeilo and Tenby.

Kate Miles, the DPJ Foundation manager, said, “We are grateful to Ashmole & Co for choosing to support us. We wish them well for their sponsored walk and hope the weather is kind to them.

"Physical exercise can play a vital role in maintaining good mental health and wellbeing and having the time and space to enjoy the fresh air and our beautiful coastline and countryside can also help.

"The power of taking time out in the fresh air can be easy to underestimate but can make a big difference.”

About the DPJ Foundation

The DPJ Foundation was set up in July 2016 in Pembrokeshire, supporting those in the agricultural sector. The mental health farming charity has grown and covers the whole of Wales with all areas of support.

The DPJ Foundation works with leading organisations in agriculture including NFU Cymru, FUW, YFC, vets and Welsh Government to help provide an accessible and flexible service. For more information visit: www.dpjfoundation.co.uk