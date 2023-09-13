“The officer felt the need to try and distance the defendant from the social worker, but he was pushed backwards and was bitten to his finger,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

The incident took place on August 23 when officers accompanied the social worker to Markes’ property in Cartlett where they carried out an investigation concerning an unrelated matter.

“The situation escalated when the social worker turned up,” added Miss Vaughan.

During their visit, police officers discovered 86 grammes of cannabis which were being produced by Markes in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Markes, of Cartlett House, Cartlett, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker as well as a second charge of producing the Class B controlled drug.

Probation officer Julie Norman informed magistrates that Markes has been a cannabis user since he was 13.

“When the police attended with the social worker, Markes became aggressive but he’d got to the point where he couldn’t cope,” she said. “He’s been a cannabis user since he was 13 and decided to grow it himself and this would save him from having contact with other people.”

Ms Norman’s comments were endorsed by Markes’ solicitor, Tom Lloyd.

“He’s got a lot going on in his life and he totally lost it,” he said.

"He doesn’t want to deal with people to buy cannabis, to the easiest thing for him was to grow it himself.”

After considering the facts, magistrates sentenced Markes to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out ten rehabilitation activity requirement days. He must also carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer as well as £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on the cannabis.

