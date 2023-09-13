There’s a Monster in Your Show will be at the Torch Theatre in November.

The musical show is based on McFly star Tom Fletcher’s ‘Who’s in Your Book?’ series and follows a group of performers who are preparing to start a show, but they are not alone on stage as Little Monster wants to join in the fun.

He sends an invitation to his friends Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join in and they create chaos and comedy in the magical show which teaches about the joy of books and friendship.

The 50-minute show is full of high energy and lively, original music and lots of interactive moments.

Tom Fletcher is best known for his role as guitarist, vocalist and songwriter in McFly, with 10 UK number one singles before the age of 21 and he has written songs for artists including One Direction, Busted and 5SOS.

As an author, he has written a wide range of children’s books including List, The Creakers, Space Band and The Danger Gang. His books have been translated into 38 languages and he has sold more than five million copies of his books in the UK alone.

There’s a Monster in Your Show will be at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Thursday, November 2, with shows at 1pm and 4pm. Tickets cost £14 for adults, £12 for children and £48 for a family and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.