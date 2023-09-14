The Welsh Government has issued a public notice in the September 13 edition of the Western Telegraph highlighting the planned closure of the A487 trunk road in Dinas Cross.

The specified road closure is:

The A487 trunk road that extends from a point 20 metres north of the junction with Bryngelli to a point 170 metres south of the centre-point of the junction with the road leading to Cae Tabor, Dinas Cross.

The road will be closed from 8am to 6pm on Monday, October 2, and also states that it will remain closed until the temporary traffic signs are permanently removed. During this closure, no vehicles aside from emergency service vehicles or vehicles being used in the works will be allowed to use the stretch of road.

There will be an alternative route which is described for northbound vehicles as: via the westbound A487 to Fishguard, southbound A40 to Haverfordwest, eastbound A40 to Penblewin and northbound A478 to Cardigan to rejoin the A487 and vice versa for southbound vehicles