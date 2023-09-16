For two floodlight towers for the sole use of the Academy will soon be shining a light on the players and the club’s PGA professional, Matthew Rees, as he and his volunteer coaches run coaching sessions.

Sport Wales have provided £10,000 funding for two floodlight towers, with internal tripod LEDs, for the sole use of the Academy.

The Beynon family, who own Trefloyne, have not only installed the electricity supply for the floodlights to be plugged into, but are about to top up a grant received by the Academy for new toilets at the driving range.

The grant was secured by Pembrokeshire County Council’s sports develoopment officer, Alan Jones and the presence of the toilets will mean that youngsters don’t have to travel with a volunteer all the way back to the Manor when nature calls.

Academy youngsters practice their strokes. (Image: Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy)

Sporting highlights

It’s been an incredible year so far for the Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy, with record numbers coming to join in the coaching and competitions.

Among Academy highlights was the visit to the Seniors Open at Royal Porthcawl, with some of the Academy’s smallest and newest members getting tips and lessons from national coaches.

There are now regular competitions for youngsters of all ages and abilities, from three holes right up to a full round, culminating in the first Trefloyne Junior Open for many years – a great success and recognised as an Order of Merit event by Wales Golf.

Matthew's the main man

The key to the success of the Academy is Matthew Rees’s regular Monday evening sessions, which are continuously developing youngsters’ talent, interest, enthusiasm, knowledge and skill.

His sessions have continued to grow in popularity, and there are now three every Monday evening - for the smallest players, as young as three yeara old; the middle group and with the young teenagers bringing the evening to a close.

Youngsters aged from three upwards enjoy the Academy. (Image: Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy)

It’s getting so busy that a dedicated band of volunteers – mainly Trefloyne ladies and a few seniors – give up their time to come along and help with ‘crowd control’

To find out more about what’s on offer, you can contact Matthew at MTRgolfperformance@icloud.com