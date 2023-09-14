Kieron Smith, 28, of Hendre Road in Pencoed, faced a series of offences when he appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on September 6.

Smith was accused of driving a Honda Civic on the A478 in Crymych on July 24 without due care and attention.

He was also charged with failing to stop when required by the police on A478 in Crymych on the same date.

Smith faced another charge from the same date of failing to stop when required by the police on the A484 at Cenarth,

He was also found in possession of 24.5 grams of cannabis when searched in the area around Hebron, Whitland, on that date.

He pleaded guilty to each of the four charges.

Smith was fined £80 for each offence, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £128 surcharge. He also had six points put on his licence.