Get The Boys A Lift (GTBAL) is a mental health not-for-profit working in Pembrokeshire to encourage discussions about mental health.

The project was started by a group of friends in 2016 and has gone from strength to strength, offering a mixture of in-person and online counselling services for anyone over the age of 17.

There is also a clothing and coffee shop in Haverfordwest called Our Place which offers a unique café experience where visitors can talk to counsellors and make new friends.

Around 500 people have been provided with free and easy support thanks to the project’s drop-in service and the online counselling service has given clients the option to have sessions remotely since the start of the covid pandemic.

Get The Boys A Lift is representing Wales in the Community and Charity category of the National Lottery Awards and is one of four Welsh projects to make the finals.

Alongside GTBAL, Hear We Are which is run by Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff to encourage a more accessible arts sector for people who are deaf and hard of hearing; Project SIARC (Sharks Inspiring Action and Research with Communities) which aims to safeguard sharks, skates and rays off the Welsh coast; and Wales’ first LGBTQ+ football club, Cardiff Dragons FC, are representing Wales in the shortlist.

The National Lottery Awards celebrate the inspirational people and projects who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.

More than 3,780 people and projects entered, and 17 made the shortlist including the four above.

The National Lottery’s Jonathan Tuchner said: “We’re so pleased to have received so many nominations highlighting the excellent work that National Lottery-funded projects are doing up and down the UK. It’s no secret that times are tough, so it’s great to see so many people and projects dedicating so much time and energy into giving something back to their communities.

“It’s thanks to National Lottery players, who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes, that the work of these amazing projects is made possible.

“These projects are making an incredible impact in their local community and they thoroughly deserve to be in the finals of the National Lottery Awards Project of the Year 2023. With your support, one of them could be a winner.”

GTBAL will now compete against the 16 other shortlisted finalists in a public vote to be named the UK’s National Lottery Project of the Year. Winners will receive a £5,000 cash prize for their project and a National Lottery Awards trophy.

To vote for the project, visit www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards or use #NLAGTBAL on X (formerly known as Twitter). Voting closes at 12pm on Saturday, October 9.