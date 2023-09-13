Callum Probert was requested to leave the premises at around 2.15am on August 27.

“He was spoken to by the doorman who’d had difficulty in ejecting him from the premises,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“The doorman was headbutted to the face [by Callum Probert] but he didn’t press any charges.”

Ms Vaughan went on to say that police officers were subsequently asked to attend. When they arrived at the scene, they could see that the defendant was clearly intoxicated.

Probert was arrested, but as officers attempted to place him inside a police vehicle, he told one of the officers "I’ll f****** kill you", and lashed out at him with his leg.

Probert, of Angle Road, Monkton, pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He was legally represented in court by Mr David Wheale.

“He’d been drinking, but he believes his drink had been spiked,” Mr Wheale told the court. “This was totally out of character.”

Mr Wheale went on to say that Probert, who has selective mutism, was sentenced in April 2023 with a 12-month suspended prison sentence for possessing a bladed article in a public place.

“But it’s not in the interests of justice to activate the suspended sentence because the severity of the offence today does not attract custody,” he said.

“His behaviour that night was out of character. This is a young man, aged 23, who has serious problems that need to be addressed.”

After considering the mitigation, magistrates fined Probert £40 for being drunk and disorderly and an additional £180 for breaching his suspended prison sentence. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £16 surcharge.

