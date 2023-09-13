The defendants were accused of drug driving and speeding.

The offences took place on Aberystwyth Road in Cardigan and on the A483 near Wrexham.

Here's a round-up of the cases.

MICHELLE RILEY, 36, of Long Street in Newport, has been banned from the roads for drug driving.

Riley was driving a Volkswagen Golf at the Tesco store on Aberystwyth Road in Cardigan on March 14.

When stopped by police, she recorded 3.6 micrograms per litre of blood (µg/L) of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) and 97µg/L of benzoylecgonine – which is the main metabolite of cocaine.

The legal limits – to exclude accidental exposure – for each of those drugs are 2µg/L and 50µg/L respectively.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving on August 31 at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.

Riley was fined £200 for each offence, and must pay £85 in costs and a £160 surcharge. She was banned from driving for 18 months.

CHRISTOPHER THOMAS, 37, of Maeshyfryd in St Dogmaels, admitted speeding in Wrexham.

Thomas was driving a Vauxhall on the A483 at Rossett on August 31 last year at more than 70mph.

He pleaded guilty on September 7, and he was fined £250 at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.

Thomas mist also pay a £100 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

Despite accumulating too many points, Thomas was not banned from driving due to the impact this would have on his employees.