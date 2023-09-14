THERE are 3,000 people in the Western Telegraph Camera Club who post stunning photos taken all over the county.

Every day, our members capture fabulous scenes on camera, whether its related to the weather, beautiful scenic views, interesting landmarks, local wildlife or everyday and special events.

This week, there has been a focus on scenic views including cloud formations and stunning sunsets as well as the visit of a special boat.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Gelliswick BeachGelliswick Beach (Image: Ethan Merry (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Skies over MathrySkies over Mathry (Image: Thomas Morris (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Stormy skies over SaundersfootStormy skies over Saundersfoot (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Cloud formations in FishguardCloud formations in Fishguard (Image: Steve Channon (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Sun shining throughSun shining through (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Pelican of London in Fishguard HarbourPelican of London in Fishguard Harbour (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Western Telegraph: Freshwater WestFreshwater West (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.